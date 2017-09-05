Guerin Joaillerie celebrates ‘Diamants de Rosee’ with coloured sapphires

‘Diamants de Rosée’ in white gold with multi-coloured sapphires by Guérin Joaillerie. — AFP picPARIS, Sept 5 — Born in 2007, Guérin Joaillerie’s “Diamants de Rosée” will celebrate a decade of success this year. To mark the occasion, the jeweller has reinterpreted this iconic range, which for the anniversary collection, will feature sapphires in several different colours instead of the usual diamonds.

The jewellery house’s bestselling “Diamants de Rosée” collection is marked by a distinctive motif that is present on all of its pieces: A perfectly symmetric flower with four petals that are set with diamonds. This motif is repeated in an apparently endless succession to symbolise love that is constantly renewed.

On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the collection, Guérin Joaillerie is presenting its “Diamants de Rosée” ring in six new flamboyant versions that make use of coloured sapphires instead of diamonds. Pink, yellow, blue, green, or orange: With this anniversary collection, the jewellery house is offering a kaleidoscopic explosion of colours.

The 18-ct gold rings are available in monochrome, colour gradient and multi-coloured versions that cater to a wide variety of tastes. They will go on sale from September 19 at Guérin Joaillerie boutiques and in-store spaces. Prices will start at €2,290 (RM11,633).

The original collection’s iconic rings in pink gold and brown diamonds (€2,750), white gold and white diamonds (€2,950), yellow gold and white diamonds (€2,950) and pink gold and white diamonds (€2,950) will continue to be available. — AFP-Relaxnews