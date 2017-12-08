Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Greenday’s Billie Joe Armstrong and Kat Von D to drop eyeliner in January

Friday December 8, 2017
11:53 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: First look at Sophie Turner in ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’The Edit: First look at Sophie Turner in ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’

The Edit: Director sued for allegedly raping minorThe Edit: Director sued for allegedly raping minor

The Edit: Hackers steal US$64m in bitcoinThe Edit: Hackers steal US$64m in bitcoin

The Edit: Find the best bar wherever you areThe Edit: Find the best bar wherever you are

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A teaser on the Kat Von D Beauty Instagram page of the new liquid eyeliner product named ‘Basketcase’. — AFP pic A teaser on the Kat Von D Beauty Instagram page of the new liquid eyeliner product named ‘Basketcase’. — AFP pic NEW YORK, Nov 8 — Greenday frontman Billie Joe Armstrong and beauty mogul Kat Von D have unveiled the details of their upcoming joint makeup collaboration.

The musician has teamed up with the tattoo artist and cosmetics entrepreneur on a new liquid eyeliner product, named “Basketcase”, which is set for release in North America on January 5. The liner will roll out in the UK and Ireland on January 19, and to additional countries in February.

According to a teaser posted to the Kat Von D Beauty Instagram page, "Basketcase" is a “retractable, oversized eyeliner with a built in sharpener” that offers a long-wearing smudgeable formula. It will retail for US$19 (RM77.50) and, as in line with the rest of Kat Von D’s cruelty-free makeup series, is completely vegan. Photos from the campaign shoot show the duo handcuffed together, with both sporting his signature emo-inspired smudged black liner.

This is Armstrong’s first foray into the beauty industry, but it is a logical step, given that he was one of the pioneers of the “guyliner” trend that took off in the early noughties and built his iconic, punk-rocker look around the theme.

Since being founded in 2008, Kat Von D Beauty has grown to become one of the leading brands to champion vegan, cruelty-free colour cosmetics, incorporating fragrances, cosmetics and makeup tools.

“Basketcase” will launch on January 5 at katvondbeauty.com and Sephora. — AFP-Relaxnews

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline