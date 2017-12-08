Greenday’s Billie Joe Armstrong and Kat Von D to drop eyeliner in January

A teaser on the Kat Von D Beauty Instagram page of the new liquid eyeliner product named ‘Basketcase’. — AFP pic NEW YORK, Nov 8 — Greenday frontman Billie Joe Armstrong and beauty mogul Kat Von D have unveiled the details of their upcoming joint makeup collaboration.

The musician has teamed up with the tattoo artist and cosmetics entrepreneur on a new liquid eyeliner product, named “Basketcase”, which is set for release in North America on January 5. The liner will roll out in the UK and Ireland on January 19, and to additional countries in February.

According to a teaser posted to the Kat Von D Beauty Instagram page, "Basketcase" is a “retractable, oversized eyeliner with a built in sharpener” that offers a long-wearing smudgeable formula. It will retail for US$19 (RM77.50) and, as in line with the rest of Kat Von D’s cruelty-free makeup series, is completely vegan. Photos from the campaign shoot show the duo handcuffed together, with both sporting his signature emo-inspired smudged black liner.

This is Armstrong’s first foray into the beauty industry, but it is a logical step, given that he was one of the pioneers of the “guyliner” trend that took off in the early noughties and built his iconic, punk-rocker look around the theme.

Since being founded in 2008, Kat Von D Beauty has grown to become one of the leading brands to champion vegan, cruelty-free colour cosmetics, incorporating fragrances, cosmetics and makeup tools.

“Basketcase” will launch on January 5 at katvondbeauty.com and Sephora. — AFP-Relaxnews