Green-powered boat set for round-the-world voyage (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Jan 27 — A self-sufficient boat run entirely on emission-free energy is soon set to embark on its maiden voyage around the world.

Eco Watch reports that the Energy Observer is a multi-hulled catamaran and former racing vessel, that’s being converted into a green vessel.

It will be equipped with 130 square metres of solar panels, two vertical axis wind turbines, and two reversible electric motors. The vessel will also be fitted with electrolysis equipment to produce hydrogen from seawater.

Its green technology allows the boat to run on solar and wind power during the day. At night, or when there is no sun or wind, stored hydrogen will be used to power the boat’s fuel cells.

The Energy Observer will begin a six-year-long journey in spring, stopping in 50 countries and 101 ports of call as it circumnavigates the globe.

The €4.2 million (RM19.9 million) green-powered boat is currently sitting in a shipyard in Saint Malo, France, awaiting the start of its years-long trip. — Reuters

