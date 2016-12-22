Last updated Friday, December 23, 2016 12:09 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Haze

Life

Gore-Tex’s Invisible Fit allows lighter yet still waterproof shoes

Thursday December 22, 2016
11:20 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Trump names Kellyanne Conway as White House counsellorTrump names Kellyanne Conway as White House counsellor

Japan sends military to battle massive fire in the northJapan sends military to battle massive fire in the north

ECRL could give Malaysia trade advantage over SingaporeECRL could give Malaysia trade advantage over Singapore

Latest Fifa ranking sees Malaysia slip five spots to 156Latest Fifa ranking sees Malaysia slip five spots to 156

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The new Gore Invisible Fit will offer a lighter, yet still waterproof fit. — Gore picThe new Gore Invisible Fit will offer a lighter, yet still waterproof fit. — Gore picNEW YORK, Dec 22 — Gore, the company behind Gore-Tex, has created new tech to offer lighter, waterproof shoes.

According to Just-Style, the new Gore Invisible Fit is waterproof with the breathable membrane Gore-Tex is known for but much lighter.

As it picks up less water, it will have 50 per cent faster dry-out times, with even space for a custom liner in the heel to prevent abrasions on your heel and ankle from stitching.

It's not available yet - it's likely to be unveiled during net year's International Society for Prosthetics and Orthotics (ISPO) trade show. As for the first pairs of Gore Invisible Fit shoes, you just might see them next fall or winter.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline