Gore-Tex’s Invisible Fit allows lighter yet still waterproof shoes

The new Gore Invisible Fit will offer a lighter, yet still waterproof fit. — Gore picNEW YORK, Dec 22 — Gore, the company behind Gore-Tex, has created new tech to offer lighter, waterproof shoes.

According to Just-Style, the new Gore Invisible Fit is waterproof with the breathable membrane Gore-Tex is known for but much lighter.

As it picks up less water, it will have 50 per cent faster dry-out times, with even space for a custom liner in the heel to prevent abrasions on your heel and ankle from stitching.

It's not available yet - it's likely to be unveiled during net year's International Society for Prosthetics and Orthotics (ISPO) trade show. As for the first pairs of Gore Invisible Fit shoes, you just might see them next fall or winter.