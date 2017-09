‘Good’ clowns in US look for last laugh in clown culture war (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 16 ― US' ‘good’ clowns are pursuing their passion amid a popular culture obsessed with creepy clowns and a nation filled with self-proclaimed clown phobics.

Vanessa Johnston met one performer who's on a mission to put the good guys back on top. ― Reuters

A clown is reflected on a side mirror of his car while speaking to another clown before they take part in a photo session at the Monument to the Revolution during the Latin American Clown Convention in Mexico City October 22, 2015. — Reuters pic