Glitter eyes: Celebrity-approved ways to make the beauty trend work for you

Instagram photo Pati Dubroff 2018, featuring Margot Robbie. — AFP picNEW YORK, March 23 — Glitter eyeshadow is having a moment. The trend first took off during the Spring/Summer 2018 fashion shows last fall, with Topshop, with Stella Jean, Topshop and Anna Sui all championing the look. Genny and Oscar de la Renta picked up the baton for the Fall/Winter 2018 season, but the trend has been a major hit on the red carpet.

Margot Robbie

To recreate the look in all its magical, fairytale-like glory, look no further for inspiration than Margot Robbie. The Australian actress recently stepped out at the Sydney premiere of her new film Peter Rabbit rocking a super-sparkly, silver eyeshadow created by makeup artist Pati Dubroff. A simple rose pink lip and a dab of blusher completed the whimsical look.

Millie Bobby Brown

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown put a pink spin on the trend at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January, with makeup artist Gianpaolo Ceciliato whipping up a glitter eyeshadow look that echoed her pink sequined gown. Continuing the fun, gamine approach, Brown styled her hair into cute double buns.

Lady Gaga

If you’re not ready to fully commit to an all-over glitter look, consider taking a leaf out of Lady Gaga's book. The singer hit the red carpet at the Grammys back in January showcasing a classic smoky eye, but with a glittery twist. The star let her thick winged eyeliner do the talking, but added a shimmering, wet-look layer of colour along her brow bone, resulting in a high-end, glamorous take on glitter fever. — AFP-Relaxnews