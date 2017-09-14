Glitter dusting, safety pins and racing stripes: Best nails from New York Fashion Week

Silver glitter-dusted fingers with long, stiletto nails in shades of hot pink at Jeremy Scott. — Handout via AFPNEW YORK, Sept 14 — You might think that fashion week is all about the clothes, but you’d be mistaken. When it comes to catwalk presentations, no detail is overlooked by the biggest designers — and that includes nails. We take a look at some of the most eye-catching manicures seen so far at New York Fashion Week.

Glitter rules

It is no secret that glitter is having a serious beauty moment, and Jeremy Scott put his stamp of approval on the look for his Spring/Summer 2018 20th anniversary show. His cast of supermodels sported silver glitter-dusted fingers with long, stiletto nails in shades of hot pink or electric orange, courtesy of CND Nails.

Punk-rock nails at Libertine. — Handout via AFPPunk rock

Libertine’s pirate-like catwalk show made for some of the most intriguing nail designs on the catwalk, with manicure props including barbed wire, safety pins, plenty of crystals and 3D flowers. CND’s overall concept meshed punk rock with girly glitz for a bold, statement look.

Preppy nails at Monse. — Handout via AFPRacing stripes

Essie was in charge of the manicures at Monse, where the models wore sporty monogrammed letter ‘M’s on their nails, in preppy red and white hues. There were also plenty of minimalist white racing stripes, and a dash of cornflower blue to keep things lively. — AFP-Relaxnews