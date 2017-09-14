‘Glass skin’ is the K-beauty complexion everyone wants

Glow Recipe co-founder Sarah Lee demonstrates the trend on Instagram.SEOUL, Sept 14 — Ever wondered if there was a word to describe the clear, smooth, dewy complexion of your dreams? Well there is: ‘Glass skin’.

Glass skin is the latest Korean beauty goal, according to Refinery29, and it centres on the kind of radiant complexion that cannot be faked. “Glass skin is this idea of transparent and translucent skin” Alicia Yoon, founder of K-beauty store Peach & Lily, told the publication. “It’s a sign of youthfulness and it’s one of the most strived-for qualities in Korea.”

Achieving the look requires exfoliation to get rid of dead skin cells and smoothen out the skin, before moisturising with an intense serum, face mask or cream moisturiser. According to Glow Recipe founders Sarah Lee and Christine Chang, who spoke to Allure about the trend, layering different moisturising products onto the skin will result in the deep sheen synonymous with ‘glass skin.’

For inspiration as to how to rock the glowing look this season, head to Instagram, where K-beauty fans have been showing off their naturally dewy complexions in droves.

K-beauty is known for the emphasis it places on skincare thanks to its 10-step routine, and is widely credited with kickstarting the sheet mask craze in Europe and the US that took off last year. — AFP-Relaxnews