Glam up your outfit with Tsar’s exotic handmade shoes and handbags

Wan Sariah Wan Jaafar enjoys collecting rare prints from around the world. — Pictures by Choo Choy May and courtesy of TsarPETALING JAYA, July 30 — Artsy by nature, Wan Sariah Wan Jaafar has always loved collecting fabrics, especially those with rare motifs, while on her travels.

Most times she would source for fabric she likes to make into baju kurung and other clothes. The founder of Tsar, a company that sells handmade handbags and shoes, was inspired to set up her business during a trip to West Africa.

“I travelled to West Africa and I saw interesting fabrics. This was back in 2011 and I didn’t see these fabrics being made into bags and shoes.”

The Furaha bag seen here with Idora shoes.The fabrics were stiff and thick. Usually they were worn by the West Africans as traditional wear.

Sariah took the initiative to turn them into something different... shoes and handbags. She also experimented with different fabrics and colours to see what worked.

“For shoes, you need smaller prints while for bags, you can have bigger patterns,” said Sariah of the fabrics used.

The orange and blue Moira adds height to your personal style (left). Comfort meets style with the Sophie in red (right).Although she does not personally hand-make the shoes and bags, she is very hands-on in the whole process and most importantly, she does the quality control for her shoes!

For her earlier collections, she was using a lot of West African fabric. Nowadays she has switched to fabrics from Asean countries such as Myanmar, Cambodia and Thailand.

“For Thailand, I don’t use Thai silk as that’s very common,” she said. Instead, she looks toward Northern Thailand for handwoven fabric.

The Eva in yellow has an exotic-print lining (left). The Jahmeela in blue was recently featured in a local production (right).All the fabrics she sources are one-off pieces so you won’t bump into another person carrying the same bag or wearing the same shoes! For each collection, it is limited to 12 to 36 pieces.

For certain collections, you can find matching handbags and shoes but these are produced in limited quantities. From her own observation of the Malaysian market, customers prefer to spend on designer handbags but for shoes, they don’t mind buying from a local brand.

“Malaysians tend to be brand-conscious... that’s why I noticed generally shoes sell better than bags, even with other brands.”

Priced between RM100 to RM500, Tsar’s shoes and bags are mid-range and termed as “affordable luxe” by Sariah. “The fabrics are hard to find; it’s not run-of-the-mill and if I come out with two dozen pieces and it runs out, there is no restocking.”

The Dominika in purple has a unique shape and exotic print.It is also not cheap fabric which easily tears. Through R&D, Sariah tests out the flats and heels, making sure that they are comfortable. She also makes non-leather shoes and bags which are slightly more affordable than the fabric ones.

“If I get complaints from my customers about the quality of the products, I will go to the supplier and tell them not to use the material. So far it’s been good because I don’t get complaints from customers,” said Sariah.

When Sariah started out Tsar, she also set up a video production company under the same name. As she started earning more money from her video production company, she decided to separate the business into two entities.

Maroon Ayra flats with an eye-catching design.That way, the profit from both businesses are channelled back properly to their respective businesses. All of the capital to start up these companies came from Sariah’s own savings.

As it is her personal passion, she is grateful and happy that she gets to turn it into a full-time business. Before starting out Tsar, the film and journalism graduate worked in the media for a number of years.

During her free time, she paints. For 2018, she has plans to convert her own art pieces into prints for Tsar’s shoes. For this year, Sariah plans to bring Tsar’s shoes into department stores.

“We’ve had loyal fans since Day One because our shoes and bags are unique. Like for this recent Raya my customers got compliments on their shoes and people asked them, ‘Where did you get the shoes?’”, said Sariah.

She finds that the shoes and bags are easy to match with clothes and as she grows older, she wears darker colours so they can be matched with the vibrant colours of the prints.

Look out for this Chhaiya heels which are part of the brand new collection. The Sanura in Maroon Spike is the perfect going out bag.“I believe that if you like something, buy it. Personally, we don’t like to follow trends. Our brand is more to stylish and timeless pieces that you keep with you,” Sariah said.

Through her experience, Tsar’s flats sell better than the heels especially among older women. For her next collection, Sariah is sourcing fabrics from Sri Lanka and possibly from Turkey too. Other unique sources also include Sarawak.

Being in the film industry, Sariah has also used that avenue to market the Tsar brand via sponsorship deals to supply shoes and bags. A few years ago, Tsar’s bags were featured in a drama series Ayda Jebat that stirred up a good response from the viewers who also wanted the same items.

Fit in your tablet, wallet and phone in the Furaha in blue to use it as a clutch.“Fashion and film goes hand in hand. When I have my drama series or film, I will design according to them (the actors) like the scene. I will look for sponsors for the clothes to match my shoes and bags,” she explained as she only focuses on designing shoes and bags.

Sariah also collaborates with other brands and designers, matching Tsar’s shoes and bags to their clothes. One of the Malaysian designers Tsar has collaborated with is Kvita, a line that focuses on kaftans with a tribal look that was a good pair with Tsar’s exotic printed shoes and bags.

The Gaia in light green and blue are non-leather bags which are ideal for anybody to use.Last May, she joined Kvita at the Istanbul Modest Fashion Week to showcase their products.

Currently, Sariah prefers to keep Tsar small since she is busy with her production company. So far, Tsar can be purchased at Vendville, a multi-brand store with locations at The Strand, Kota Damansara and Johor Baru.

She is hesitant to open a brick-and-mortar store since it is not so easy but she does not dismiss the idea of partnering with other brands to form a multi-brand store.

The down-to-earth entrepreneur likes to meet her customers in person at bazaars to touch base with them and also find out what her customers prefer. She also believes that venturing online to sell her products is also not easy since some websites have closed down and there is a need for a consistent marketing strategy and promotional budget.

The Jahmeela in brown was also seen on the arms of a local celebrity. The gold speckless Sanura is an attractive bag that will catch the attention of any passerby.Moreover a lot of customers also have a different perception about online stores. “We can put in an online store but for Malaysia when it comes to buying things, they prefer to buy cheap,” she said, citing the few big players of fashion that have online sites with affordable products.

Most people think the name of the brand has a Russian connection but Sariah reveals that, “It’s a word play on my name Sariah. I didn’t want it to be Sariah so I chose Tsar.”

