Givenchy unveils first campaign under Clare Waight Keller

Givenchy presents the first ad campaign from Clare Waight Keller. — Picture courtesy of Givenchy/InstagramPARIS, July 12 — Almost four months after taking over as Givenchy creative director, British fashion designer Clare Waight Keller has revealed her debut campaign for the fashion house. The first images, shared on social media, set the tone for the designer’s new vision for Givenchy, with the emphasis on simplicity, seduction and mystery.

“Transformation Seduction” is the title chosen by the fashion house and its new creative director to describe this new advertising campaign. The pictures, shot by the famous American photographer Steven Meisel, showcase the label’s menswear and womenswear wardrobes.

Simplicity is also echoed in the label’s choice of models. Here, there’s no sign of the superstar faces fronting campaigns for many other luxury labels. Instead, Clare Waight Keller has signed up young talented models who perfectly reflect the new Givenchy philosophy.

The campaign takes the form of black and white portraits, playing with light and shadows. Kolton Bowen, Meghan Roche, Saffron Vadher and Elias Bouremah can be seen posing with a cat, looking into the lens with intensity, reinforcing the air of mystery and fostering a certain contrast between strength and softness.

Clare Waight Keller will present her first catwalk show for Givenchy October 1 at the spring/summer 2018 Paris shows. It will be a mixed show combining menswear and womenswear.

The British fashion designer was named creative director of Givenchy in March 2017, succeeding Riccardo Tisci. — AFP-Relaxnews