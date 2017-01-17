Givenchy brings inky shades to spring/summer 2017 makeup

The Givenchy ‘Points d'Encrage’ collection, illustrated by Marc-Antoine Coulon. ― Picture courtesy of Parfums GivenchyPARIS, Jan 17 ― Nicolas Degennes, creative director of makeup and colour at Givenchy, has been inspired by the nature and texture of ink for the brand’s spring/summer 2017 makeup collection, due out in January at Givenchy stockists.

Colour is on the agenda at Givenchy this spring, with a collection inspired by the nature and texture of ink, which can be used to mark bold lines or leave light washes of colour. As a result, the “Points d’Encrage” collection features shades that may look bold and intense at first glance, but which leave a sheer, translucent hint of a shade when applied.

Matte, illuminated skin

This season, Givenchy has two products to keep skin fresh, matte and illuminated as springtime returns.

The brand’s legendary “Mémoire de Forme” blush puts aside its original function and is reworked into a highlighter for this collection. With lightly tinted micro pearls for iridescence, this pink-tinged jelly is a perfect partner for strobing. It can be applied in touches to illuminate the complexion and highlight specific areas, or over the whole face for a fresh, healthy glow.

The brand is reinventing another of its classics this season with “Prisme Libre” landing in a “Travel” version. While the original formulation remains unchanged, this loose mattifying illuminating powder, suitable for all skin tones, gets a branded loop on top of the pot inspired by the Givenchy “Obsedia” accessories line. The loop is fixed to a small powder puff, in a design that resembles an ink stamp, nodding to the collection’s main inspiration.

Springtime colour

Eyes go blue at Givenchy this spring with “Vinyl Liner,” a shiny blue/black liner for precision application, and “Encre à Cils,” an inky pearlescent blue mascara top coat, adding intensity to the colour of the mascara underneath while accentuating the natural curve of eyelashes.

Sheer colour textures are also seen in “Huile Irrésistible Pour Les Lèvres,” a translucent pink lip oil that leaves a watercolour wash of colour while keeping lips hydrated. The limited-edition “Vernis Givenchy” nail polish lands in a translucent inky purple shade that can be used as a varnish or a top coat. ― AFP-Relaxnews