Give your home a summery update inspired by Australia’s Decor + Design fair

The Sydney-based graphic designer and artist Arti, aka Artistudio, will be have a stand at the Decor + Design Fair 2017 including these Ocean Handmade Ceramics. — Picture via Instagram/ArtistudiOMELBOURNE, July 20 — Taking place in Melbourne from July 20 through 23, the Decor + Design Fair is a rich source of inspiration for upcoming design trends. If you’re looking to give your home a fresh look inspired by interior design from down-under, we’ve selected a handful of examples from the show to stimulate your creativity!

Ceramics: natural, imperfect finishes

The Sydney-based graphic designer and artist Arti, aka Artistudio, will be have a stand at the Decor + Design Fair 2017 including these Ocean Handmade Ceramics, which deliberately celebrate the imperfection of natural finishes with these dramatic swirling mineral-coloured, sea green and blue bowls.

Lighting: warmth meets contemporary shapes

Stephen Pikus is a South African designer and the brains behind these industrial-style, award-winning “TRuk” pendant lights, distributed by Africanologie Home. Light-bulbs are blurred and warmed by chic copper mesh, available in other metals and as clusters or as single pendant lights, reminiscent of African lanterns. Stephen will also be guest speaking at the Decor + Design show.

Furniture: unpretentious mixed materials

The Gallery Home Australia section of the show will see the launch of the CLEO table by Gallery Homewares, made using White Volkas marble with a brushed bronze metal base, offering a smooth and fresh surface that contrasts with an antique-meets-graphic structure. Natural materials are showcased here using manmade crafting techniques

Repeated patterns on fabrics (curtains, throws, cushions etc.) step subtly out of line with fun, artisanal patterns like these cushions by the sustainable and ethical wholesaler Native Interiors. — Picture via Instagram/ArtistudiOTextiles and prints: out-of-sync motifs

Repeated patterns on fabrics (curtains, throws, cushions etc.) step subtly out of line with fun, artisanal patterns like these cushions by the sustainable and ethical wholesaler Native Interiors. Summer pastels, meanwhile, get more serious in shades of taupe, eggshell blue, off-white and dusky peach.

Wall decoration: deep and colourful abstraction

Bright and energetic, the artist Bay creates one-of-a-kind paintings that instantly evoke her Polynesian background and dive into the psyche. Behind summery pastel and pop swirls, her artwork has a deeper message about mental health, illustrating an emerging trend for sobriety and reflection behind aesthetics. — AFP-Relaxnews