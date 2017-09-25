Gisele Bündchen honoured at first-ever Green Carpet Awards

(From left) Giorgio Armani, Miuccia Prada, Pierpaolo Piccioli, Alessandro Michele at Green Carpet Fashion Awards, Italia 2017. — Picture courtesy of Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana via AFP-RelaxnewsMILAN, Sept 25 — Gisele Bündchen and Alessandro Michele were just two of the style icons honoured at the inaugural Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Milan yesterday.

The Brazilian supermodel was at the event — clad in a green, sustainable gown by Stella McCartney — to claim the first-ever ‘Eco Laureate’ award, created in partnership with Vogue Italia.

The accolade was awarded in recognition of the star’s work to promote environmental causes and solutions, specifically in regards to raising awareness of the importance of preserving the Amazon in her native country.

Gisele Bündchen at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards, Italia 2017. — Picture courtesy of Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana via AFP-RelaxnewsGucci designer Michele was one of the creatives to be awarded the ‘CNMI Recognition of Sustainability’ award, alongside Giorgio Armani, Miuccia Prada and Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Additional fashion names honored during the ceremony included menswear label Brunello Cuccinelli, which claimed the ‘Community and Social Justice’' prize, Gucci, which won ‘Supply Chain Innovation’, and fabric manufacturer Taroni, which was named ‘Sustainable Producer.’ Tom Ford was deemed ‘Best International Designer supporting Made in Italy’, the Seamstresses of Maison Valentino were honoured for ‘The Art of Craftsmanship’, and the upcoming creative Tiziano Guardini took home the statuette for ‘The Franca Sozzani GCC Award for Best Emerging Designer.’

Textile companies New Life and Orange Fiber took home the ‘Technology and Innovation' award, menswear brand Zegna claimed the ‘Eco Stewardship’ prize and accessories designer Ilaria Venturini Fendi claimed the ‘Social Laureate Award'. Sea silk spinner Chiara Vigo was honoured with the ‘Artisanal Laureate Award’.

The awards ceremony, which took place at the Teatro alla Scala during Milan Fashion Week, was created to celebrate sustainability along the Made in Italy supply chain. It was launched in partnership with the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI) and branding consultancy Eco-Age. The winners received statuettes produced by Chopard in responsibly-sourced gold, certified Fairmined. — AFP-Relaxnews