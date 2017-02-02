Giorgio Armani enlists Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott to shoot SS17 campaign

The campaign showcases the Giorgio Armani spring/summer 2017 collection. — AFP picMILAN, Feb 2 — Italian label, Giorgio Armani, has once again called on the famous fashion photography duo, Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, to capture the spirit of its spring/summer 2017 collection, which channels an elegant and laid-back style.

After the fall/winter 2016 and Resort 2017 collections, Mert & Marcus are back working with Giorgio Armani on a spring/summer 2017 campaign, capturing the collection’s simple and effortlessly chic style.

Shot in a studio, the campaign showcases the luxury label’s new men’s and women’s collections through a series of portraits set against neutral black or white backdrops, with lighting effects subtly ensuring each ensemble stands out.

A host of models have been photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, including Heather Kemesky, Lara Mullen, Maartje Verhoef, Charlee Fraser, Sophia Ahrens, Andrey Zakharov, Julian Schneyder and Aleksandar Rusic. While this is a first collaboration for some, most — notably the male models — have already worked with the Italian fashion house.

Along with Mert & Marcus — with whom the brand has worked several times — Giorgio Armani regularly enlists some of the biggest names in photography to shoot its advertising campaigns, including Peter Lindbergh, Sølve Sundsbø and Giampaolo Sgura.

The spring/summer 2017 campaign will feature in March editions of various international publications. — AFP-Relaxnews