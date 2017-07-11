Gigi Hadid oozes glamour in new Fendi campaign

Gigi Hadid stars in the Fendi Fall/Winter 2017 campaign, shot by Karl Lagerfeld. — AFP picNEW YORK, July 11 — The eldest of the Hadid sisters has once again lent her image to Fendi, this time for the label’s fall/winter 2017-2018 campaign. The internationally renowned model oozes glamour, showcasing modern and highly feminine pieces from the Italian fashion house’s new collection.

While Bella Hadid seemed to be bagging fall/winter 2017 advertising campaigns left, right and centre (Nars Cosmetics, Max Mara, Zayn x Versus, Giuseppe Zanotti, Bulgari, Alexandre Vauthier), her big sister Gigi is by no means out of the picture. Fendi has picked the senior sister to front its new collection, channelling themes of femininity, lightness and refined style.

Thigh boots and a long coat

It was Gigi Hadid who revealed the first campaign shots on her Instagram page, presenting four distinct silhouettes. In a highly graphic decor, the American model can be seen posing alongside a supersized version of the Italian label’s logo.

Created by Karl Lagerfeld, the campaign showcases the Fendi fall/winter 2017 collection, channelling free and feminine vibes. Red is the standout shade in the collection’s colour palette, with red pieces including a coat and a pair of thigh boots, along with blue and gray.

Kendall Jenner is also expected to appear in this new campaign from Fendi, although pictures are yet to be revealed.

The Italian fashion house previously called on Gigi Hadid for last season’s campaign. The stunning blonde fronted Fendi’s spring/summer 2017 collection alongside Bella Hadid and Vittoria Ceretti. — AFP-Relaxnews