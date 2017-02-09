Last updated Thursday, February 09, 2017 8:00 pm GMT+8

Gigi Hadid gets own Barbie

Thursday February 9, 2017
06:07 PM GMT+8

Gigi Hadid, winner of the International Model award poses for photographers at the Fashion Awards 2016 in London December 5, 2016. — Reuters picGigi Hadid, winner of the International Model award poses for photographers at the Fashion Awards 2016 in London December 5, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Feb 9 — Famed model Gigi Hadid has been immortalised as a Barbie doll.

The big reveal took place just in time for the second Tommy x Gigi show in Los Angeles yesterday.

Hadid posted a preview on Instagram last night, writing: “Can’t believe that’s me!!!!!!!”

In the photo, Hadid’s mini-me is seen strolling along Venice Beach (where yesterday’s runway show was held) with the original Barbie.

Both wear matching ‘90s-inspired Tommy Hilfiger logo tee and denim shorts.

Meanwhile, Barbie also posted about her BFF Gigi on Instagram.

“Great (Malibu!) minds think alike! Snapping a selfie with @gigihadid in our matching @tommyhilfiger tees.”

Hadid joins fellow model Ashley Graham, Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas, actress Zendaya and ballerina Misty Copeland who have been honoured with a namesake Barbie as part of the company's “Sheroes” series.

