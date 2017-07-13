Giant pandas get frozen surprise at South Korean zoo (VIDEO)

Zoo keepers prepared ice flakes and fresh fruits to help Ai Bao and Le Bao cool off. — Screen capture via Reuters videoSEOUL, July 13 — Two giant pandas at South Korea’s Everland Amusement Park received a frozen surprise yesterday as the country sweltered under the summer heat and high humidity.

Zoo keepers prepared ice flakes and fresh fruits to help Ai Bao and Le Bao cool off. A birthday cake made with bamboo was also presented for female panda Ai Bao a day before her fourth birthday.

Temperatures climbed to 31 degrees Celsius at the Park in Yongin, south of Seoul and the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) issued heat wave alerts for most of the country yesterday.

The pandas arrived in South Korea last year from Sichuan Province in China on a 15-year loan, as agreed by the two countries during a summit in 2014. China has been sending their black and white ambassadors abroad in a sign of goodwill since the 1950s as part of what is known as ‘panda diplomacy’. — Reuters