Life

Getting the floats ready for Pasadena’s Rose Parade (VIDEO)

Friday December 30, 2016
01:26 PM GMT+8

PASADENA, Dec 30 — Hundreds of volunteers gathered in Pasadena, California yesterday, to put the finishing touches on floats scheduled to appear in the 128th annual Tournament of Roses, more commonly known as the New Year's Day Rose Parade.

Forty floats will make their way through Pasadena, each decorated with thousands of flowers, seeds and beans, says Chris Lofthouse, president and CEO of Phoenix Decorating Company.

Phoenix Decorating Company is one of three firms that participate in decorating the floats. This year Phoenix is decorating 17 of the parade's floats.

Volunteers helping to get the floats ready in the screen shot from the Reuters video on the preparation for Pasadena's Tournament of Roses.Volunteers helping to get the floats ready in the screen shot from the Reuters video on the preparation for Pasadena's Tournament of Roses.The Rose Parade is normally held on January 1, but it has a long standing tradition that it is “never on a Sunday.” That means that this year's parade will take place on Monday, January 2. The rule was established in 1893.

The annual Rose Bowl Game will also take place on January 2, after the completion of the parade. — Reuters

