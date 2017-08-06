Get the summer look: Vita Sidorkina

Get Vita Sidorkina’s cool summer look — Picture courtesy of Instagram/ @vitasidorkinaLONDON, Aug 6 — Vacation season has hit the fashion world, and the stars are taking to social media to share their holiday looks with the rest of us. Although the glamorous outfits and exotic destinations have us green with envy, their Instagram posts serve as a helpful lesson in effortless summer style. Today we’re taking a masterclass in yachting attire from Russian model and Victoria’s Secret Angel Vita Sidorkina, who is currently extending her wedding festivities on Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

The most surprising focal point of this photo, and of Vita’s outfit, is her large rubber handbag — a taupe affair that features an eyecatching tropical 3D parrot motif. The piece comes courtesy of the Italian accessories label Girls Like Us, which specialises in handmade, playful accessories featuring surreal details. To channel Vita’s style, opt for a piece from the brand’s ‘Tropical Island’ collection, which features flowers, parrots and flamingos.

The bag, however, isn’t the only statement piece in this picture. Vita has tapped into the budding trend for gingham with a geometric knee-length skirt in a navy and white check that manages to feel nautical but fresh all at once. The skirt provides practical sun protection while staying fun and lending a slightly retro edge to Vita’s overall look. Check out this asymmetric gathered gingham cotton mini skirt from Simone Rocha for a similar aesthetic.

A simple black triangle bikini top prevents the look from becoming too fussy or kitsch, so bear that in mind when choosing the swimwear to go with this outfit. This reversible version from Heidi Klein offers the option of switching to a more colourful style to wear with different looks.

A classic pair of black round shades, a perfect blowout and an even tan are all that is required to complete this chic boating look. Oh, and the happy glow that comes with being a newlywed. Is that too much to ask? — AFP-Relaxnews