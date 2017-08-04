Get the summer look: Sasha Luss

Sasha Luss, Instagram — Courtesy of ©Instagram/@sashaluss via AFPLONDON, Aug 4 — Vacation season has hit the fashion world, and stars are taking to social media to share their holiday looks with the rest of us. Although the glamourous outfits and exotic destinations have us green with envy, their Instagram posts serve as a helpful lesson in effortless summer style.

Today we're taking a masterclass in coastal cool from Russian model Sasha Luss, whose recent beachside dining outfit ticks all the right boxes.

Sasha looks very relaxed in this Instagram post, and given the photo's glorious setting — turquoise water and lush forest — it's easy to see why. She chose an equally carefree outfit that says "off-duty model" without being too try hard.

Stripes were one of the key trends from the Fall/Winter 2017 and Resort 2018 collections, so Sasha's pale blue-and-white lined shirt is on point for this season.

To strike a similar tone, check out this Boyfriend Striped Cotton Poplin Shirt by Frame, which is slim-fitting but loose, and made from lightweight cotton-poplin for breathability. Wear it slightly unbuttoned and turn the collar up for extra style points.

We've seen a lot of round, brightly-tinted sunglasses so far this summer, so Sasha's slightly more masculine shades are a refreshing change. You can mimic their aviator-inspired aesthetic with these Mykonos sunglasses from the luxury Italian eyewear brand Illesteva, whose metallic frames and dark lenses will lend your outfit a minimalist edge.

Headbands are the latest 90s hair accessory to make a comeback, so make like Sasha and opt for a playfully patterned one that will keep things fun. Hers is floral, but this zig-zag knitted Beachwear Headband from Missoni will do the job just as well.

Barefaced beauty is the key to any successful off-duty look, so scrub your face clean and apply a little moisturising lip salve for extra polish. Add a few low-key pieces of jewelry like Sasha's simple ring or chain necklace, tie your hair back, and your casual vacation look will be complete. — AFP-Relaxnews