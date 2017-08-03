Get the summer look: Elsa Hosk

Elsa Hosk, Instagram. — AFP pic NEW YORK, Aug 3 — Vacation season has hit the fashion world, and the stars are kindly taking to social media to share their holiday looks with the rest of us.

Although the glamorous outfits and exotic destinations have us green with envy, their Instagram posts serve as a helpful lesson in effortless summer style.

Today, we’re taking a masterclass in retro beachwear from Swedish model and Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk, who is currently living it up in the Hamptons.

Elsa’s retro-style bikini taps into the current trend for vintage swimwear with a directional edge. It looks as though she has opted for this Genevieve Faded Navy Seersucker Bikini Twin Set from the swimwear designer of the moment Lisa Marie Fernandez, whose white-hot designs have also been spotted on Selena Gomez and Kendall Jenner this summer.

The high-waisted bikini bottom is cut low on the leg for a modest aesthetic that is accentuated by the matching cropped cardigan, but the cream buttons give the overall look a cute nautical twist.

The general effect is demure but elevated — after all, a three-piece swimsuit is a surefire way to get noticed on the beach.

The only way to accessorize such a dressed-up look is with a few bold pieces, which Elsa pulls off perfectly.

Eschewing the current trend for small, round-framed shades, she has opted for an angular, outsized pair of sunglasses that counterbalances the cutenesss of her swimsuit and keeps the look modern.

For a similarly bold look, try out these Evie D-frames from luxury eyewear label Ganni. A chunky bracelet, such as this Siren Thin Cuff from Monica Vinader, is all the jewelry required to keep the look polished.

Keep your makeup simple, tie your hair back and kick off your shoes and before you know it you will be radiating Hamptons cool. — AFP-Relaxnews