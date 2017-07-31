Get the summer look: Alessandra Ambrosio

Victoria’s Secret star Alessandra Ambrosio’s fun approach to beachwear proves that you never have to take time off from being fashionable. — Picture via Instagram/AlessandraAmbrosioNEW YORK, July 31 — Vacation season has hit the fashion world, and the stars are kindly taking to social media to share their holiday looks with the rest of the world. Although the glamorous outfits and exotic destinations have us green with envy, their Instagram posts serve as a helpful lesson in effortless summer style. Today we’re taking a masterclass in beachside chic from Brazilian goddess and Victoria’s Secret star Alessandra Ambrosio, whose fun approach to beachwear proves that you never have to take time off from being fashionable.

Accessories are the scene stealers of this look, with the supermodel making a bold statement thanks to her colourful straw hat. Rather than opt for a classic Panama style, Alessandra has chosen a wide-brimmed model for extra sun protection (remember: nothing looks good with sunburn). Its frayed edge and bright ribbon keep the vibe casual. To recreate this look, consider a natural woven hat such as this one from Eugenia Kim, or add a dash of colour with this Sensi Studio piece, hand woven by Ecuadorian artisans.

Alessandra’s gold-rimmed sunnies are proof that round frames are still on trend for the season, as are tinted lenses. Dark blue shades add a dash of sophisticated polish to her look—try these rose-gold and gradient blue sunnies from Ray-Ban for a similar effect.

To really master this look then you’re going to have to layer on the bling — Alessandra’s stacked necklaces are a great way to elevate beachwear. Simple pendants like this ‘Together Necklace’ from Isabel Marant will do the trick nicely, while a graphic earring will help emulate Alessandra’s nonchalantly polished style. Finish off with some brightly coloured swimwear and a suitably stripy towel and you’re ready to hit the beach! — AFP-Relaxnews