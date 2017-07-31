Get the glow: How to achieve healthy-looking summer skin

The Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster for Face by Clarins. — AFP pic NEW YORK, July 31 — Radiant skin is the ultimate foundation for any summer look. These products will help reveal a more youthful, fresh complexion.

Multi-Molecular Hyaluronic Complex by Niod

Although hyaluronic acid sounds a little scary, it is really just a clever ingredient that hydrates and plumps the skin. This serum by Niod combines 12 hyaluronic compounds and promises to deliver a more youthful, glowing complexion. (Available at www.b-glowing.com, US$35 or RM150)

Extra SPF Tinted Moisturising Balm by Bobbi Brown

Summer is not the time for heavy, full coverage foundation. Instead opt for a light tinted moisturiser which will hydrate the skin while evening out its tone. Bobbi Brown’s balm gets bonus points for containing a broad spectrum SPF 25 to protect from harmful UVA and UVB rays. (Available at www.bobbibrowncosmetics.com, US$60)

Luna Mini 2 by Foreo

Though exfoliation is vital for good skin health, its best to avoid products containing microbeads, which can be harmful to delicate skin and to the environment. This rather strange-looking tool is designed to be used when cleansing, to loosen impurities and gently exfoliate to reveal a radiant glow. (Available at www.sephora.com, US$139)

The Luna Mini 2 by Foreo. — AFP pic Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster for Face by Clarins

At this time of year it’s nice to have a light, healthy tan and this clever product from Clarins is the easiest way to achieve it. Simply add three drops of liquid to your moisturiser and you’ll soon see a subtle hint of colour appear. Just don’t forget to wash your hands after use! (Available at www.clarins.com, US$32)

Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid by Paula’s Choice

BHA, or beta hydroxy acid, is a powerful yet gentle exfoliant that has been shown to unclog pores while also smoothing and hydrating the skin. Apply this liquid once or twice a day after cleansing with a cotton pad for bright, even-toned skin. (Available at www.paulaschoice.com, US$29)

Cocoa Butter Formula with Vitamin E by Palmer’s

The warmer weather means more skin on show, so it’s important to remember to look after your body as well as your face. Palmer’s Cocoa Butter is a classic, beloved product that is beloved. Use every day after showering for smooth glowing skin. (Available at www.amazon.com, US$10) — AFP-Relaxnews