Get the glow: How to achieve healthy-looking summer skin

Multi-Molecular Hyaluronic Complex by Niod combines 12 hyaluronic compounds and promises to deliver a more youthful, glowing complexion. — AFP picNEW YORK, July 31 — Radiant skin is the ultimate foundation for any summer look. These products will help reveal a more youthful, fresh complexion.

Multi-Molecular Hyaluronic Complex by Niod

Although hyaluronic acid sounds a little scary, it is really just a clever ingredient that hydrates and plumps the skin. This serum by Niod combines 12 hyaluronic compounds and promises to deliver a more youthful, glowing complexion.

(Available at www.b-glowing.com, US$35 [RM150])

Extra SPF Tinted Moisturizing Balm by Bobbi Brown

Summer is not the time for heavy, full coverage foundation. Instead opt for a light tinted moisturizer which will hydrate the skin while evening out its tone. Bobbi Brown's balm gets bonus points for containing a broad spectrum SPF 25 to protect from harmful UVA and UVB rays.

(Available at www.bobbibrowncosmetics.com, US$60 [RM257])

Luna Mini 2 by Foreo

Though exfoliation is vital for good skin health, its best to avoid products containing microbeads, which can be harmful to delicate skin and to the environment. This rather strange-looking tool is designed to be used when cleansing, to loosen impurities and gently exfoliate to reveal a radiant glow.

(Available at www.sephora.com, US$139 [RM595])

Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster for Face by Clarins

At this time of year it's nice to have a light, healthy tan and this clever product from Clarins is the easiest way to achieve it. Simply add three drops of liquid to your moisturizer and you'll soon see a subtle hint of color appear. Just don't forget to wash your hands after use!

(Available at www.clarins.com, US$32 [RM137])

Skin Perfecting 2 per cent BHA Liquid by Paula's Choice

BHA, or beta hydroxy acid, is a powerful yet gentle exfoliant that has been shown to unclog pores while also smoothing and hydrating the skin. Apply this liquid once or twice a day after cleansing with a cotton pad for bright, even-toned skin.

(Available at www.paulaschoice.com, US$29 [RM124])

Cocoa Butter Formula With Vitamin E by Palmer's

The warmer weather means more skin on show, so it's important to remember to look after your body as well as your face. Palmer's Cocoa Butter is a classic, beloved product that is beloved. Use every day after showering for smooth glowing skin.

(Available at www.amazon.com, US$10 [RM43]) — AFP-Relaxnews