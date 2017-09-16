Get ready Cheras! Bargain spot Jalan Jalan Japan set to open end September

(From left) Bok Marketing Director Koji Onozawa, Jalan Jalan Japan Store Manager Daniel Lee Chee Keong and Bok Marketing Daichi Shuzui. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 ― Bargain hunters, rejoice! Japanese pre-loved store Jalan Jalan Japan (JJJ) will be opening their second outlet on September 30 at 1 Shamelin Mall in Cheras.

Expect to find everything from diving boards to figurines, clothes, tableware, luggage and more.

JJJ was started by Bok Marketing, an amalgamation of their Japan parent company Bookoff Corporation Limited and Koike, a 25-year-old trading company in Malaysia.

Bookoff is a Japanese chain with 800 stores worldwide with 27 years experience in the reuse business.

The 1 Shamelin Mall branch has an improved display system for the convenience of its shoppers. ― Picture by Choo Choy May Their first outlet is located at Skypark One City mall in Subang Jaya which spans 26,000 square feet. You can get deals as low as RM1 for a toy and less than RM100 for a hardly-used branded baby car seat.

Since its opening end of last year, bargain hunters have thronged the pre-loved store, often carrying home boxes of goods which are only a fraction of its original price and in good condition.

With 17,000 square feet of space, the U-shaped Cheras outlet will have more goods on offer thanks to the new display design so customers will find shopping a breeze.

If you love Ultraman, drop by here to shop for these figurines. - Picture by Choo Choy MayTo reach out to customers, both old and new, JJJ will have a huge signage on the front of the mall.

The only difference here is this outlet does not stock musical instruments. Other than that, customers may also find newer products available in 1 Shamelin Mall because at the first branch, resellers usually buy everything in a day.

“Before this, everything was at RM2 but now we provide good ones at RM10 and cheap ones RM1. If the goods don’t sell, we mark down the pricing. So our average price is the same.

“Before, our customers are resellers so they take everything so our normal customers cannot find anything,” said Daichi Shuzui, Bok Marketing Director.

As these resellers tend to ‘sapu’ everything, cheaper goods are sold out and JJJ in Skypark One City mall was often left with either the pricier goods or goods that were not in a good condition.

Daichi noted that the reason why Cheras was chosen is because it’s not crowded and there’s a large population here.

Jalan Jalan Japan staff sorts out the preloved and new items at the new store. ― Picture by Choo Choy May Another attraction is the traffic is good, he explained. Before deciding on 1 Shamelin Mall, JJJ looked at other locations too but this deal and timing came through first.

As for expansion plans, JJJ will look into expanding to other areas from next year onwards as the current Cheras store is still in the works.

Daichi shared that there are some countries who have approached JJJ but the management decided to focus on Malaysia first.

With the new store, the shipment of goods from Japan will increase from once every two weeks to weekly. Each shipment will also be different for the outlets which means shoppers can find different items at both outlets.

With weekly shipments, there are plenty to arrange on the shelves and racks. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayAnother thing to look out for at JJJ 1 Shamelin Mall is the photo backdrops where you can “experience” Japan. The backdrops will feature various themes.

For a more interactive shopping experience, JJJ will also install a monitor to introduce the parent company Bookoff and how they they send goods to Malaysia, how JJJ cleans and sort it out at the warehouse. They will also show off various outfits with models and the prices on the screen.

Jalan Jalan Japan,

3rd Floor, 1 Shamelin Mall, Cheras

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JalanJalanJapan.Malaysia/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jalanjalanjapanmy/