Get festive with these holiday makeup tutorials (VIDEO)

Screenshot from Lisa Eldridge's 'Holiday Look Tutorial And Makeup Gift Guide'. — AFP pic

PARIS, Dec 23 — The holiday season is finally upon us, and some of the top makeup artists and beauty vloggers in the industry are on hand to show you how to pull off flawless festive looks.

Gold and berry hues

Celebrity makeup artist and cosmetics guru Lisa Eldridge suggests mixing warm gold and berry tones for a sophisticated approach to festive makeup. She uses Guerlain’s ‘L’Or Eyeliner’ in ‘Sparkling Gold’ to add a metallic flash to her look, drawing a light stripe along her upper lash line before applying false lashes for added volume. A dark berry lip provides contrast, with Eldridge suggesting a creamy matte pencil in the shade ‘Truffle’ from Bite Beauty’s ‘Best Bite Redux’ gift set.

Watch the tutorial here.

Glitter

For something more playful, test out a glittery seasonal lip. Vlogger duo Pixiwoo have created a tutorial using Beauty Boulevard Vintage Pretty’s ‘Glitter Lips’ which involves applying a glue gloss to the lips before padding on multicolored glitter particles. Outline with a lipliner to add definition to the finished look.

Watch the tutorial here.

Bright eyes

If you want to focus on the eyes instead of the lips, then try a metallic eye shadow. Kaushal Beauty has put together a tutorial for a classic Christmas look that works with multiple lip colors, centered on a silver-purple eye created using the NYX ‘Ultimate Shadow Palette’ in ‘Cool Neutrals’.

Applying silver shadow onto the inner two thirds of the eyelid makes the eyes ‘pop’, while deep mauve shades at the outer corners add depth to the look. Urban Decay’s ‘Heavy Metal’ liner in ‘Glam Rock’ adds an element of shimmer and false lashes maximize the effect.

Watch the tutorial here. — AFP-Relaxnews