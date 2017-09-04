German sets new world record for carrying beer steins (VIDEO)

After he managed to break his own record in a first attempt, carrying 27 filled beer tankards, he tried a second attempt with four more, carrying a massive 31 Mass, as the heavy glass jugs which hold a litre of beer are called. — Reuters video screengrabMUNICH, Sept 4 — They have drinking games with a difference in Bavaria, where they take their beer very seriously. So seriously, that you can win world records just by carrying it — at least if you can carry over 29 beer jugs 40 metres and then set them down without spilling more than 10 per cent of the beer.

That is what Oliver Struempfel managed to do yesterday in Abensberg, beating his own world record.

Unfortunately two fell at the last minute, meaning the record stands at 29 jugs — over 69 kg of beer and glass. Struempfel said he trained at the gym three to four times a week since February.

Thirsty work indeed — and very deserving of abeer: Prost! — Reuters