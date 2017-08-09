Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

German artists seek to build the world’s tallest sandcastle (VIDEO)

Wednesday August 9, 2017
Last year, the group tried to break the world record, but part of their sandcastle fell apart during construction. — Screen capture via Reuters videoLast year, the group tried to break the world record, but part of their sandcastle fell apart during construction. — Screen capture via Reuters videoBERLIN, Aug 9 — In just a few short weeks, this pile of sand could be transformed into one of the largestsandcastles the world has ever seen.

A group of German artists will seek to break the Guinness World Record for the tallest sandcastle.

The current record stands at 14.8 metres — or 48 feet, 8 inches.

“This is a special kind of sand, it’s not what you find on a beach. We wouldn’t be able to do anything with beach sand because it crumbles apart so easily. Therefore we’re using a very fine sand, which is less than a millimetre in size, and this sand sticks together very well, it’s formed from 80 to 90 per cent quartz sand,” lead sand artist Benno Lindel said.

Last year, the group tried to break the world record, but part of their sandcastle fell apart during construction.

Come September, judges will determine if there is a new king of the castle. — Reuters

