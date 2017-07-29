George Town Festival opens with the tunes of Asean

Adibah Noor wows the crowd at Suara Asean July 28, 2017. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, July 29 ― This year's annual George Town Festival (GTF) opened here tonight with a chorus of beautiful songs and music from all around South-east Asia.

The Penang Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) got the Suara Asean musical showcase off to a good start with their rendition of Celebrations.

This was followed by Thailand's vocalist Anchee who mesmerized the crowd with her golden voice crooning I Dreamed A Dream and after that, a slow romantic number composed by the late Thai King, Still On My Mind.

Later on, Malaysia's own Adibah Noor wowed the crowd with her renditions of Bengawan Solo and Di Tanjung Katong.

Balinese lead musician, Gus Teja, played the suling (flute) accompanied by the PPO and the musical night ended with a finale piece, Tanah Pusaka by all the singers.

Earlier, during the opening of the showcase, festival director Joe Sidek said the showcase is but a start of an exciting six weeks of local and international performances, exhibitions and shows.

He said Suara Asean and this weekend's Macam Macam Asean are a showcase of the intermingling cultures, arts and food of Southeast Asian countries.

This year’s GTF will run till September 3. This means weeks filled with exhibitions, performances, events, plays and concerts in various locations all over George Town.

There are ticketed shows and free performances throughout these six weeks and tickets are available now.

Macam-Macam Asean, to be held at the Penang state museum on Macalister Road tomorrow and Sunday, is a market that features traditional Asean performing arts, Asean food and a craft and creative market.

Be ready to catch the Hollywood galactic saga Star Wars performed wayang kulit style. Watch out too for Gus Teja’s performance at the Asean market.

Local puppet performers will also be putting up a show about Penang using a mix of local dialects and Malay, as Penangites are known to use.

Entrance to Macam-Macam Asean is free.

Get your tickets and the full programme for GTF 2017 at georgetownfestival.com .