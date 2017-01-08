Geneva’s SIHH luxury watch show opens to public for first time in 2017

A giant watch is seeing on the A. Lange & Söhne stand during the opening day of the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) watch fair in Geneva January 18, 2016. — Reuters picGENEVA, Jan 8 — 2017 will be a year of change for the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) international exhibition of luxury watches, held in Geneva, Switzerland, January 16-20. For the first time in its history, this major industry event will be opening its doors to the public, who can stroll the stands admiring new creations from the world’s finest and most prestigious watchmakers.

Professionals from the world of luxury watchmaking will be heading to Geneva, Switzerland, January 16-20, to present their latest timepieces and showcase trends for 2017. More than just watches, it’s the creativity and generations of expertise of each watchmaker, workshop and manufacture that takes centre stage at the five-day event.

Open to the public

Previously, access to the event was reserved exclusively for industry professionals and the media. However, this year, the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie will be open to the public for the first time in its history. Collectors, watch fans or curious members of the public can browse the stands of the biggest names in the business on the event’s final day, Friday, January 20, between 11am and 6pm.

The organisers of this 27th edition of the SIHH stipulate that tickets must be ordered online and will be available on a first come, first served basis. Entry passes to the event must then be collected on site.

Two new watchmakers join the party

Another major change this year sees Girard-Perregaux and Ulysse Nardin join the SIHH for 2017. This marks a comeback for Girard-Perregaux, which was a mainstay of the event prior to 2011.

Opened last year, the show’s Carré des Horlogers is a showcase for the work of artisan watchmakers and independent workshops. This arena is also set to expand in 2017 with the arrival of five new members: Grönefeld, MCT — Manufacture Contemporaine du Temps, Ressence, Romain Jerome and Speake-Marin.

As well as Girard-Perregaux and Ulysse Nardin, SIHH regulars can expect to see stands from all the watchmakers traditionally present at the event, such as Cartier, A. Lange & Söhne, Audemars Piguet, Baume & Mercier, Greubel Forsey, IWC, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Montblanc, Panerai, Parmigiani, Piaget, Richard Mille, Roger Dubuis, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Vacheron Constantin.

Last year’s SIHH welcomed no less than 14,500 visitors. — AFP-Relaxnews