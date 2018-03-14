Garfield lands new Skechers collection

The footwear brand’s newest ‘BOBS’ womenswear line will see the comic strip icon, and his canine sidekick Odie, take centre stage. — Picture courtesy of Skechers via AFP

NEW YORK, March 14 — Skechers USA has announced its new collection, and it features the world’s most famous cat, Garfield.

The footwear brand’s newest ‘BOBS’ womenswear line will see the comic strip icon, and his canine sidekick Odie, take centre stage. The BOBS collection supports the animal welfare organization Best Friends Animal Society, with 25 cents from every pair of shoes sold going towards helping to save the lives of dogs and cats in shelters across the US.

“Thanks to our efforts saving the lives of dogs and cats, pet lovers have been drawn to BOBS,” said Skechers President Michael Greenberg in a statement. “And now with the help of global pop-culture icon Garfield, we’re reaching a broader fanbase and generating more important awareness for the needs of sheltered dogs and cats everywhere.”

The Garfield collection comprises five different colourways and styles referencing the adventures of Garfield, who was born in 1978 thanks to cartoonist Jim Davis. Decades on, the feline remains something of a cult icon, having starred in 2,100 newspapers as well as a multitude of books, TV series and feature films, in addition to collecting an impressive 15.7 million followers on Facebook.

Garfield is the latest of several cartoon characters to get a fashion makeover lately. Mickey Mouse was unveiled as the subject of an Opening Ceremony collection earlier this month, while February saw sportswear giant Puma launch a Hello Kitty collection.

The Garfield collection from BOBS by Skechers for women is available in select Skechers boutiques across the US and online at www.skechers.com. — AFP-Relaxnews