Gap reveals throwback collection featuring celebrity offspring (VIDEO)

Gap is paying tribute to the 1990s with its new campaign. — AFP picNEW YORK, Feb 3 — Gap has marked the debut of a limited-edition collection — the ‘90’s Archive Re-Issue — with the launch of a matching, star-studded video campaign titled “Generation Gap”, fronted by a set of celebrity offspring with a guest appearance from supermodel Naomi Campbell.

The cult American clothing brand collaborated with director Kevin Calero to create the clips which are a contemporary homage to the iconic Gap ads of the ‘90’s with references to the songs Mellow Yellow, Crazy Little Thing Called Love and Just Can’t Get Enough — all updated with a modern twist.

The special cameo from iconic model and Gap alumni Naomi Campbell, wearing the iconic pocket tee that she modelled in 1992 for her Steven Meisel shoot, adds the perfect mix of past and as the next generation takes the reins to reimagine Gap in their own style.

The “Generation Gap” film also features Rumer Willis (daughter of Demi Moore), T J Mizell (son of Jam Master Jay), Coco Gordon (daughter of Kim Gordon), Lizzy Jagger (daughter of Mick Jagger), Chelsea Tyler (daughter of Steven Tyler) and Evan Ross (son of Diana Ross) — all of whom have had at least one parent featured in past Gap ads according to Vogue.com. — AFP-Relaxnews