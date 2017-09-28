Gap, GQ take young menswear talent search global with new collection

Gap is promoting young menswear designers this fall, with the launch of its sixth limited-edition collection created in partnership with GQ. — AFP picNEW YORK, Sept 28 — Gap is promoting young menswear designers this fall, with the launch of its sixth limited-edition collection created in partnership with GQ.

The retailer has expanded its “Coolest Designers on the Planet” programme to include international emerging talent for the first time, with the three designers selected hailing from Paris, Tokyo and Brooklyn. As well as launching limited-edition Gap capsule collections, the trio will also be featured in a special advertising insert in the October 2017 issue of GQ magazine.

This year’s designers are the Paris-based Ami, created by Alexandre Mattiussi, which puts a French spin on sportswear and streetwear, the Tokyo-based United Arrows and Sons, founded by Motofumi “Poggy” Kogi, which blends refined tailoring and cutting-edge casual-wear, and Brooklyn’s Kinfolk, the brainchild of Jey Perie, which draws its inspiration from workwear to create streetwise clothes with an edgy sensibility. The collection as a whole covers outerwear, knits, sweaters, denim, T-shirts, button-down shirts and accessories.

“By tapping into the ‘Coolest Designers on the Planet’ from Paris, Tokyo and Brooklyn, we’re able to bring our customers a fresh perspective on style from these emerging talents who are playing an important role in the future of menswear,” said Wendi Goldman, Gap executive vice president and chief product officer, in a statement.

“We knew expanding this collaboration and taking it international would add vibrancy to the programme, and this year’s amazing designers certainly brought it,” added GQ editor-in-chief Jim Nelson.

GQ’s “Best New Menswear Designers in America” project was first launched in 2007 to shine the spotlight on emerging talent in the fashion industry and offer assistance via a mentoring programme led by GQ and Gap.

This year’s collection is now available online at http://www.gap.com/ and in select Gap stores throughout the US, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Europe, priced from US$29 to US$299 (RM122 to RM1,261). — AFP-Relaxnews