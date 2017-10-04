Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

‘Game of Thrones’ star visits Maldives on climate change impact (VIDEO)

Wednesday October 4, 2017
07:45 PM GMT+8

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (left), who plays Jaime Lannister, one of the main characters in the popular television show Game of Thrones, visited climate change mitigation initiatives in Laamu Atoll and Malé. — Reuters video screengrabNikolaj Coster-Waldau (left), who plays Jaime Lannister, one of the main characters in the popular television show Game of Thrones, visited climate change mitigation initiatives in Laamu Atoll and Malé. — Reuters video screengrabMALÉ, Oct 4 — Game of Thrones star and UN Development Programme (UNDP) Goodwill Ambassador Nikolaj Coster-Waldau visited the Maldives earlier this week to highlight climate change issues.

Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister, one of the main characters in the popular television show Game of Thrones, visited climate change mitigation initiatives in Laamu Atoll and Malé and had a first-hand glimpse of the negative impact of climate change on the island nation such as bleached coral and beach erosion.

The UNDP said solutions to tackle the climate-change fallout in the Maldives include increasing the capacity of communal rainwater tanks, introducing smart irrigation systems, restoring shorelines, monitoring reefs and supporting coral regrowth. Coster-Waldau recently launched a fundraising campaign to support UNDP efforts to end poverty while fighting climate change. — Reuters

