G-Shock celebrates 35th anniversary with new Big Bang Black collection

G-Shock launches Big Bang Black collection celebrating the brand’s 35th anniversary. — Handout via AFPTOKYO, Sept 15 — G-Shock has plenty of special events in store for 2018, since the Japanese brand celebrates its 35th anniversary in April. With new models, collaborations and special events in the pipeline, the festivities start now with the launch of a new limited-edition Big Bang Black collection.

Casio’s watch brand is actually celebrating two milestones. As well as turning 35 in April 2018, G-Shock is celebrating passing the 100-million mark in terms of watches sold worldwide. This was achieved August 31, 2017.

An indestructible wristwatch

The story of the G-Shock watch dates back to 1981 when Casio developer Kikuo Ibe broke a much-cherished watch. He then set himself the challenge of creating an indestructible wristwatch. After two years of research and 20 prototypes, he came up with the DW-5000C.

Thirty-five years later, G-Shock watches are celebrating 100 million models sold with a brand-new collection, the Big Bang Black.

This limited-edition anniversary collection comprises four models finished in a matte shade of black, the brand’s signature colour, set against a touch of gold. The collection’s distinctive signs include a special 35th-anniversary logo, designed by street artist Eric Haze, engraved on the casebacks, and stars on the strap loops representing 35 years of the brand. “Since 1983” is also seen written on the watch dials in red.

The limited-edition collection is out now, priced €149 (RM745) to €369.

These anniversary models mark the beginning of a series of celebrations for G-Shock, scheduled to continue until April 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews