Future apartments will have balconies available for personal flying drones (VIDEO)

TORONTO, Jan 31 —Canadian engineer Charles Bombardier and Indian industrial designer Ashish Thulkar developed the idea of luxury apartments with landing pads for personal fliers.

The inventors anticipate a day when drones are part and parcel of daily life. — AFP-Relaxnews picThe concept is one instance of the kind of infrastructure that would need to be developed for personal flying vehicles to become commonplace. This new kind of residential building would see vertically aligned landing pads accommodate the vehicles.

Residents would not necessarily need to own such a vehicle, but could simply order one, much like a taxi or ride-sharing service. When detecting an inbound vehicle, the balcony could prepare for landing by lowering the rail guard automatically.

Bombardier added that there would be a need for air traffic control systems to keep the city skies orderly and safe.

Though the idea is still in it’s infancy, Bombardier and Thulkar believe it may not be long before we see apartment buildings built to code for personal fliers. — Reuters