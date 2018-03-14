Fun for all at Resorts World Genting this school holidays

The Jurassic Research Centre at Resorts World Genting offers visitors a chance to learn more about dinosaurs. ― Pictures by Hari AnggaraPETALING JAYA, March 14 ― Too lazy to drive to Penang (for the yummy street food) or Melaka (to soak in the history) for next week’s school holidays?

Then just head on over to Resorts World Genting.

It’s the perfect place to get away from the scorching heat at the moment. Even better, its brand new attractions at Level 4 of the SkyAvenue mall will keep your family entertained for hours.

Take a step back 65 million years in time at the newly-opened Jurassic Research Centre which offers visitors a chance to get up close with the different species of dinosaurs such as Brachiosaurus, Triceratops and Tyrannosaurus Rex.

You will also get to visit a fossil laboratory to study the different specimens before “experiencing” a velociraptor attack!

If that four-dimensional experience is not terrifying enough, the Zombie Outbreak which opened last month offers a 15-minute walk through a real-life zombie situation.

Set in a house, there is terror waiting at every door and window; there’s no turning back as the zombies will chase you down until you get to the exit door.

Besides zombies, watch out for the ghosts at Zombie Outbreak!

For those into all things odd, Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! Odditorium is your go-to place. Boasting over 400 exhibits, a cabinet of curiosities and even a model of David Beckham’s legs made out of worn-out bills, the place will keep you busy for at least an hour. Look out for the red and green buttons as they “allow” you to interact with some of the exhibits.

And for the gamblers out there, do not forget to rub the Good Luck Buddha’s belly for better fortune.

The little ones can enjoy themselves at the Jungle Gym which is 7,900 square feet of fun containing a ball pit, slides, crawling tunnels and trampolines.

And if all these activities have got you sweating, head on over to Snow World on the second floor for a fun time in a winter wonderland.

Snow World makes for a great place to chill out... literally.Resorts World Genting also has something for its Instagram-loving visitors at the Alive Museum. It’s a place to engage in optical illusions and of course, a chance for a new social media post.

The Alive Museum is perfect for Instagram addicts in need of a new shot.Operation times are from 10am to 10pm and tickets may be purchased separately or in a combo of two or three attractions starting from RM60 to RM72 for a Genting Rewards member.

For more information, visit www.rwgenting.com.