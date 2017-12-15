From pimples to acrylic nails: The beauty questions we asked Google in 2017

Google users were looking for acne solutions this year. — AFP pic NEW YORK, Dec 15 — Beauty fans the world over turned to Google for advice on getting rid of their pimples this year.

The search engine giant has revealed the most popular beauty questions asked throughout 2017, with ‘How to get rid of pimples?’ claiming the top spot, Fashionista reports. The second-most asked question related to a similar query, with users wanting to know ‘How to get rid of back acne?’

‘How to take acrylic nails off at home?’ was the third most common conundrum, followed by ‘How to do eyeshadow?’ and ‘How to get rid of acne scars?’

The tech giant has also compiled a list of ‘Styles and trends’, revealing that the top search was for ‘Beauty Blender’, the makeup sponge applicator that has become a must-have cosmetics tool over recent years. ‘Mink lashes’, ‘Halloween makeup’, ‘Eyelash lift’ and ‘Prom makeup’ completed the top five.

Retailer Ulta Beauty was the most-Googled brand in the business, according to a separate list, with BH Cosmetics coming in second. Lip colour brand LipSense claimed third place, followed by high end makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury and US brand Milk Makeup.

Despite only launching in September this year, Rihanna’s new cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty, was listed at number 8. — AFP-Relaxnews