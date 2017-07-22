Freshen up: the best water-based moisturisers for summer

Clinique Moisture Surge Hydrating Supercharged Concentrate — Picture courtesy of CliniqueNEW YORK, July 22 — Along with warmer weather, summer brings with it the ideal opportunity to switch up your beauty regime. Trade in heavier creams and lotions for one of these innovative water- or gel-based formulas, which are designed to cool and soothe the skin while also providing long-lasting hydration.

Tatcha The Water Cream

Having already sold out twice at Sephora since it launched in April this year, Tatcha’s The Water Cream is one of the beauty emporium’s best-selling moisturisers ever. The jelly-like cream is designed to clarify the skin and tighten pores, while the lovely packaging scores bonus points.

L’Oreal Hydra Genius Daily Liquid Care

L’Oreal claims you’ll still be feeling the benefits of this refreshing lotion, specially formulated to provide lightweight, long-lasting moisture, for up to 72 hours. Available in three different formulations, so there’s a Hydra Genius cream for every skin type.

Sunday Riley Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream

This clever fresh-feeling cream promises to moisturise and exfoliate the skin at the same time, thanks to a combination of ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, papaya enzymes and tamarind extract.

Clinique Moisture Surge Hydrating Supercharged Concentrate

This water-gel moisturising concentrate contains encapsulated antioxidants aimed at protecting the skin from environmental stress. The intensely hydrating product is designed to provide instant hydration to all skin types, which should last up to 24 hours.

Tonymoly Pure Eco Bamboo Cold Water Moisture Cream

This innovative cream from Korean brand Tonymoly is made from 80% natural bamboo sap, which is rich in amino acids and minerals to hydrate the skin. What’s more, bamboo sap has a naturally cool feel, so this gel will instantly soothe and refresh the skin without stickiness.

— AFP-Relaxnews