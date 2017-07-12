French jewellery ‘mompreneur’ receives Queen’s Award for Enterprise

Béatrice de Montille, founder of Royal award-winning Online jeweller Merci Maman on Instagram. — Picture courtesy of Merci MamanLONDON, July 12 — Merci Maman online jewellery founder Béatrice de Montille, whose trendy, personalised creations have been worn by the Duchess of Cambridge and Carla Bruni Sarkozy, heads to Buckingham Palace to collect one of this year’s prestigious Royal awards for International Trade. She will receive an engraved crystal bowl and script during a reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

Béatrice de Montille, a French mother of four living in London, crafted the first Merci Maman bracelet from her kitchen table in 2007. Béatrice now sits alongside her husband, Arnaud, and their team of 25 in their London studio.

‘Merci Maman’ translates to ’thank you Mummy’ in English and is a nod to the creators’ French origins and the original celebration of the mother and child bond.

The brand’s sterling silver, 18K yellow and rose gold plated jewellery lines of keepsake bracelets, earrings, necklaces and accessories, key rings are now loved by men, women, boys and girls of all ages.

On top of scooping the UK’s top business award, the London-based French jeweller has been nominated for the Online-only Jewellery Retailer of the Year category at the 2017 Professional Jeweller Awards.

Hand-engraved pendants by award-winning pure player Jeweller Merci Maman. — Picture courtesy of Merci MamanWinners of the Queen’s Award for Entreprise must demonstrate that their business has achieved substantial growth in overseas earnings and in commercial success through either outstanding achievement over three years or continuous achievement over six years.

Recipients of the award may display the esteemed Queen’s Awards emblem for five years.

Over the last ten years, Merci Maman, ‘made in London,’ has rapidly expanded in the UK and internationally. — AFP-Relaxnews