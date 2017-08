French Embassy sends Malaysians Merdeka greetings in Malay (VIDEO)

A member of the French Embassy staff in Malaysia is seen in a screenshot taken from the video. — Picture via Facebook/France in MalaysiaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Staff of the French Embassy in Malaysia came together to send Merdeka wishes to Malaysians on a video on their Facebook page.

Various staff members attempted to convey their greetings in Malay, with a little bit of French mixed in.

The video came with the description, “This is what happens when French people attempt to speak Malay. Selamat Hari Merdeka to all #AnakAnakMalaysia!”