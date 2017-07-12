Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

French concept store Colette calls it a day

Wednesday July 12, 2017
05:23 PM GMT+8

French concept store Colette. — Picture courtesy of Colette/InstagramFrench concept store Colette. — Picture courtesy of Colette/InstagramPARIS, July 12 — Colette, one of the world’s first concept stores, is closing its doors after 20 years in the business.

Colette was founded by Colette Roussaux, mother of the current creative director and purchasing manager, Sarah Andelman.

In a report by WWD, Andelman said that the staff were informed of the decision this morning.

In a statement, the store said: “As all good things must come to an end, after 20 wonderful years, Colette should be closing its doors on December 20 of this year.

“Until our last day, nothing will change. Colette will continue to renew itself each week with exclusive collaborations and offerings, also available on our website colette.fr.”

The report added that Roussaux was ready to retire. 

