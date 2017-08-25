Free yoga session with Sereni & Shentel’s co-founder this Sunday

Sereni Linggi, co-founder of Sereni & Shentel, is a qualified yoga instructor. — Picture courtesy of BowerhausKUALA LUMPUR, August 25 — Want to do something good for your body/mind as well as sick children this Sunday?

Head on over to Publika this Sunday at 9am for an hour-long yoga session with Sereni Linggi, founder of fabulous hairband brand Sereni & Shentel, who also happens to be a certified yoga instructor.

Organised by accessories brand Bowerhaus, founded by sisters Shen-tel and Elizabeth Lee, the yoga session is only the beginning of a wonderful morning.

Shop the Hello Yogini collection by Bowerhaus and help the Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society as 20 per cent of sales proceeds will be donated to donated to them.

The yoga session is free, just come with your own yoga mat and a positive attitude.

There will also be nutritious and calorie-friendly snacks for purchase as the BIG Group will have a pop-up shop on site.

So come to The Square, Publika this Sunday — yoga session starts sharp at 9am — for some yoga, snacks and shopping.

And remember, you will be helping the Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society.