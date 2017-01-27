Frances Bean Cobain makes exception for Marc Jacobs

Frances Bean Cobain for Marc Jacobs. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 27 — Fashion designer Marc Jacobs is “very rebellious within the fashion world, and he’s been like that his entire career,” says Frances Bean Cobain, who wouldn’t have modelled for “anyone but Marc”.

Daughter of Hole bassist Courtney Love and Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, Frances Bean Cobain has been unveiled as the face of Marc Jacobs’ Spring / Summer 2017 campaign.

“I first met Frances Bean when she was 2 years old at a dinner with her mom (Courtney) and [fashion designer] Anna Sui in 1994 at Bar Six in NYC,” wrote Jacobs, captioning an Instagram postwhich has Cobain, now 24, wearing a dress from the designer’s new collection.

“I have always wanted to work with Frances. Her beauty, uniqueness, and strength is something I have long admired and respected.”

Cobain spoke to Vogue about the decision, saying, “I don’t think I’ll be modeling for anybody else for a very long time... I wouldn’t have done it with anyone other than Marc.”

“I don’t model unless I think the project is cool, and I don’t put my name behind something that I don’t genuinely believe in,” she explained.

“I thought this collection was great, and I was flattered that Marc thought of me for this.

“What I said to Marc when I was saying yes was that he’s an underdog for the masses.

“He’s still very rebellious within the fashion world, and he’s been like that his entire career.”

Cobain had previously modelled for French designer and photographic artist Hedi Slimane in 2011. — AFP-Relaxnews