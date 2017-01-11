Last updated Wednesday, January 11, 2017 7:21 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

France blocks sale of rare Da Vinci ‘Saint Sebastian’

Wednesday January 11, 2017
03:02 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

ProjekMMO: Ali Setan ‘mahu’ RM100,000 untuk berlakon?ProjekMMO: Ali Setan ‘mahu’ RM100,000 untuk berlakon?

Chemical leak hits Shell’s Pulau Bukom facilityChemical leak hits Shell’s Pulau Bukom facility

Late Sarawak CM Adenan to be laid to rest tomorrowLate Sarawak CM Adenan to be laid to rest tomorrow

The Edit: Less salt in diet would save livesThe Edit: Less salt in diet would save lives

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

French auction house Tajan director of the Old Master department Thaddee Prate displays a rare work representing ‘The Martyred Saint Sebastian’ by Leonardo da Vinci during a media presentation in Paris January 10, 2017. ― Reuters picFrench auction house Tajan director of the Old Master department Thaddee Prate displays a rare work representing ‘The Martyred Saint Sebastian’ by Leonardo da Vinci during a media presentation in Paris January 10, 2017. ― Reuters picPARIS, Jan 11 ― France has deemed a newfound Leonardo da Vinci sketch to be a national treasure and now has 30 months to raise €15 million (US$15.8 million, RM70.8 million) to purchase it, an auction house said yesterday.

The Renaissance master’s dreamily sensual sketch of Saint Sebastian was classified as a French national treasure on December 29, Tajan auctioneers in Paris said during an unveiling of the work to the press.

The French government has a “right of pre-emption” under which it has 30 months to purchase items that it deems should remain in France.

Discovered in the papers of a French provincial doctor who wants to remain anonymous, the drawing measures 19.3 x 13 centimetres (7.6 x 5 inches) and was authenticated by leading Da Vinci experts.

The dramatic study, which it is thought Leonardo did in his late 20s or early 30s, is one of eight he is known to have drawn of Saint Sebastian.

It is thought the sketch, done with a quill pen on thin paper, may have come from one of the artist’s famous notebooks.

A couple of scientific sketches are on the back, as well as some back-to-front writing, a technique Da Vinci used regularly so that his writing could be read only by using a mirror.

The find is extremely rare, with the last Da Vinci drawing that came to market ― a sketch of a horse and rider ― equalling the world record for an Old Master drawing when it sold for US$10 million (RM44.7 million) in 2001. ― AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline