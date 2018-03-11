Four stylish ways to rock leopard print

Animal print proved popular on the catwalk for the fall/winter 2018-2019 season, seen in in Tom Ford show, New York February 8, 2018. ― AFP picPARIS, March 11 ― This latest Fashion Month ― which ended Tuesday, March 6 in Paris ― heralds a major comeback for animal print in the fall/winter 2018-2019 season. From coats and dresses to tights and jumpsuits, womenswear wardrobes will be taken over by zebra, panther and ― above all ― leopard motifs, whether in natural or brightly coloured versions. With just a few months to get onboard the trend before it hits the mainstream, here's some inspiration from Ashley Graham, Behati Prinsloo and Doutzen Kroes, on how to rock leopard looks.

A fan of colourful clothes and prints of all kinds, model Ashley Graham has the audacity it takes to rock leopard print like a pro. Still, the American model is careful to match leopard print with a plain piece to avoid going overkill while keeping it glam. She wears a long-sleeve leopard-print top with a high-waist black skirt. This chic and glamorous look is finished with a lightly wavy hairstyle, discreet but radiant makeup and hoop earrings.

Behati Prinsloo doesn't do things by halves with this figure-hugging leopard print mini-dress. It may be a bold choice for the Namibian model ― star of many a photo shoot and catwalk show ― but it's bang on trend. While pregnant with her second child, born in February, the model rocked this body-con-style sweater-dress, finished in a fabric that plays down the novelty aspect of the motif. Discreet hair and beauty styles complete the look.

Ahead of the curve on this trend, it was all the way back in September that the sublime Doutzen Kroes posted a leopard look that could work well for more restrained fashion fans. The model shared an understated look, with a black trench coat, cinched with a belt at the waist, matched with leopard-print thigh boots. The print is a perfect nod to her feline mane.

One way of wearing leopard print that's guaranteed to turn heads is with skimpy swimwear. None other than the stunning Emily Ratajkowski treated her Instagram followers to this ultra-sexy look, with a tiny triangle bikini and high-leg bottoms leaving little to the imagination. A red-hot summer look for a walk on the wild side and an all-over tan. ― AFP-Relaxnews