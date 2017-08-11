Four Singaporean Instagram style mavens to watch

Andrea Chong, 25, has 297,000 followers on Instagram; she describes her style as casual and comfortable, and tends to have a laid-back vibe. — Handout via TODAYSINGAPORE, Aug 11 — They command Instagram followers numbering from the tens of thousands to nearly 300,000, and are active — and just as popular — on multiple social media platforms. Just what is their appeal? We look at four Singaporean style influencers to keep a lookout for.

Andrea Chong (@dreachong)

What she is known for: This fashion, travel and lifestyle blogger has some 297,000 followers on her Instagram account, and is on Singapore’s Influencer Media’s list of top 50 bloggers. The 25-year-old describes her style as casual and comfortable, and tends to sport a relaxed vibe.

Chong’s posts can inspire a serious case of wanderlust. Expect to see inspiration for travel or holiday outfits. These range from tropical resort-style clothes such as sundresses and off-shoulder cotton blouses, often paired with her favoured white sneakers or sandals, to chic cable-knit sweaters under unstructured jackets, depending on the season.

While she does don some high-end brand names, she seems equally at home with more affordable high street as well as local designs. Her girl-next-door charm hits just the right note for those looking for fashion ideas for a brunch meet-up with friends or a spontaneous meander along the cobblestoned streets of a centuries-old village.

Who inspires her: Other style influencers such as California clothing line owner Julie Sarinana (@sincerelyjules) and Dutch fashion and lifestyle influencer, Levi Nguyen (@tlnique). Sharon Sim

23-year-old Chloe Choo is a self-professed chameleon who likes to switch her styles as the mood dictates. — Handout via TODAYChloe Choo (@chloeandchoo)

What she is known for: This 23-year-old blogger (www.chloeandchoo.com) is a self-professed fashion chameleon, switching between floral dresses and sneakers to T-shirts tucked into trousers and chunky pool slip-on sandals according to her mood. She is also partial to an androgynous style, choosing items for their statement-making impact, while the looser-fit style prevents outfits from looking overtly masculine or feminine.

For example, Choo balances girly items like a fluttery top with grunge-inspired high-cut leather boots and hefty metal buckles. Faux leather jackets are also a wardrobe staple. With some 75,500 followers on Instagram, she thinks her appeal lies in her relatable personality, ever-changing mix of styles, and the genuine nature displayed in her online accounts.

Who inspires her: The Instagram accounts of the Hadid sisters, who are arguably two of fashion’s fastest rising stars. She admires models Gigi and Bella for their willingness to break boundaries to display their individuality.

What she thinks is trending now: The frumpy waistpouch, which has been revamped as a current must-have accessory — the stylish bum bag.

Cheryl Wee, 30, prefers timeless classics and says the ruffled statement top is the trending style now. — Handout via TODAYCheryl Wee (@weecheryl)

What she is known for: This model, actress and business owner of wellness and weight management brand Cheryl W likes to pair a professional look with her minimalist sensibilities. The recently married 30-year-old goes for timeless classics.

She has about 65,200 Instagram followers and shows off her understated elegance during her down-time, which sees her in lace blouses or jumpsuits with shoulder cut-outs in her favourite colour, white; in model mode clad in splendid couture gowns at galas or glamorous back-and-white photoshoots; or as an entrepreneur, dressed formally in a monochromatic shift dress with a sleek hairdo.

Who inspires her: She counts fashion “it” girl Olivia Palermo, and fashion and interior design blog Song of Style, by LA-based blogger and interior designer Aimee Song, as fashion influences. She also loves Audrey Hepburn’s classic ensemble of a sleek black top, cropped cigarette pants and ballerina flats.

What she thinks is trending now: The ruffled statement top.

Nellie Lim, 28, says her style balances between colourful and feminine with a touch of edginess. — Handout via TODAYNellie Lim (@nellielim)

What she is known for: This fashion blogger says her style strikes a balance between the colourful and the feminine, with a touch of edginess. From her posts, Lim, 28, prides herself on dressing up to stand out from the crowd.

She has 59,500 followers on Instagram, and her beautifully styled shots with stunning backgrounds evoke both aspiration and inspiration. While she loves designer labels, she avoids dressing head-to-toe in branded attire, instead pairing iconic designer pieces with her favourite Australian high-street labels.

She also has an appealing, down-to-earth practicality. She believes in dressing to suit one’s body type, and attributes her sense of style to an understanding of her own. She takes a break from dressing up when doing everyday things such as running errands and when our humid climate dictates sensibility over style.

Who inspires her: The audacious style of Carrie Bradshaw from the television series Sex and the City. (“I tend to dress myself to stand out instead of blending in.”)

What she thinks is trending now: While it may be a trend she says has been going on for a while now, she loves pieces that can be worn layered. For example, she layers a transparent star-printed top under or over certain items of clothing to switch up outfits. — TODAY