Four new character-fragrances to join Penhaligon’s Portraits family of perfumes

The Ruthless Countess Dorothea and Monsieur Beauregard perfumes by Penhaligon's. — Picture courtesy of Penhaligon'sLONDON, Sept 3 — In the spotlight for almost a year now, the perfume family of British aristocrats, Portraits, has expanded to include four new members this fall. Like their illustrious relatives, each of the new fragrances is symbolized by a Victorian character with his or her own distinctive story. Each of them will be bringing the scent of scandal to Penhaligon’s shops, other outlets, and also the internet this September.

In September 2016, Penhaligon’s chose to reveal a well-kept secret of the British aristocracy, a humorously British high-society family of fragrances christened Portraits. Already composed of six members, including Lord George, Lady Blanche, Clandestine Clara, and Roaring Radcliff, the family has opened the door of its country seat to four new mysterious and hopefully respectable members.

Chief among the new arrivals is a family matriarch, Ruthless Countess Dorothea, who may appear haughty, but is also known for her great passion for young men. Highly intelligent, her rapier wit is a source of terror and delight. As for her fragrance, it is a fresh and spicy oriental perfume with notes of bergamot, red ginger oil, sherry, cashmeran and vanilla.

A French man has also invited himself into the British family: Monsieur Beauregard. His remarkable sex-appeal and beauty have conquered Lady Dorothea, who shows him every kindness. But one cannot be sure that he isn’t hiding something. As for his scent? A spicy, woody oriental with the added bite of orris, benzoin, tonka bean, patchouli, pink pepper, lemon, sandalwood and cinnamon.

The two remaining arrivals are a brother and sister. The brother, Uncompromising Sohan, is a cultivated and ambitious young man who is quite passionate about the world of business. His sister, Bewitching Yasmine, is also ambitious, especially in her quest to find and marry a well-established young man. The first of these fragrances combines notes of rose, pink pepper, vetiver, sandalwood, saffron and oud, while the second combines jasmine, incense and oud.

The four new fragrances will be available in September from Penhaligon’s shops, other outlets and online from www.penhaligons.com. Prices range from €225 to €235 (RM1,140 to RM1,190) for 75ml. — AFP-Relaxnews