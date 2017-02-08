Four joyful Chinese New Year reunions that will make you smile

Mr Wilson Chia (left), a regional sales manager; based in Kalamazoo, Michigan since 2005, is seen here with his parents in Singapore. — Picture courtesy of Wilson ChiaSINGAPORE, Feb 8 — It does not matter if you are one or 1,000km away from home. When the season of family get-togethers comes around, ignoring the call of home is tough.

Just ask Mr Milton Goh, Mr Wilson Chia, Ms Germaine Lau and Ms Prithy Sivaraman. Pursuing their dreams far from home, these Singaporeans were prepared for another Chinese New Year without their loved ones.

Until Tiger Beer, the Singapore-born beer that adds cheer to the festive season, stepped in to help, that is.

Thanks to nominations from family and friends that stood out, the four emerged winners of the homegrown brewery giant’s Make Reunions Count contest last December. Each earned a trip to be reunited with loved ones and friends in Singapore, courtesy of Tiger Beer, and travelled home between Jan 26 and Feb 4.

Three beautiful films

The contest was part of Tiger Beer’s Make Reunions Count campaign, launched last December to champion and facilitate reunions, reconnect families, as well as recapture the festive spirit.

A survey conducted by the company had found that 63 per cent of respondents preferred to travel or catch up on work during the festive period — a statistic that Tiger Beer hoped to address.

And it did that by kicking off the campaign with three powerful short films that were poignant nods to reunions and kinship. Each video kindled a warm feeling in the belly with its depiction of a Singaporean working or studying abroad but longing for home.

No ordinary reunion

Like the locals featured in the promotional films, the reunions experienced by Mr Goh, Mr Chia, Ms Lau and Ms Sivaraman showed what truly mattered during the festive season — being close to the people we love.

For Mr Goh, 22, a finance undergraduate at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, since 2014, this trip to Singapore was an opportunity to refresh an ailing grandmother’s memory — and his own as well.

“Paying my respects to my grannies this Chinese New Year brought back memories of my childhood and of the dishes they used to cook,” he said.

“I’m glad that the bonds between us have continued to strengthen, even as age catches up with my grannies — one of them was diagnosed with dementia last year,” he added.

Another winner, Tohoku University undergraduate Ms Lau, 22, had planned to make use of technology to stay connected with far-flung loved ones over the holidays — until she found connections beyond the digital kind here.

“Messaging apps might have made maintaining contact with far-flung loved ones easy. Still, my recent trip home proved that they are no replacement for hugs and handshakes from family and friends,” she said. Based in Miyagi, Japan, since 2013, Ms Lau will return home for good later this year after completing her studies in applied marine biology.

Physiotherapist and part-time student Ms Sivaraman also saw family members in a new light during her two-day visit. Her interactions with them had largely been confined to social media after her move to Adelaide, Australia in 2011.

“Being reunited with my cousins and their children was wonderful — different from seeing their photos on Facebook,” said the 32-year-old.

For Michigan-based regional sales manager Mr Chia, shock at his win in the contest turned into a moment of hilarity for his family.

“That phone call from Tiger Beer left me and my wife in disbelief. When I told my dad the good news, he thought the whole thing was a scam. He said: 'Make sure you don’t divulge your credit card details.'”

That ‘scam’ became a Chinese New Year reunion a decade in the making.

“I’ve not celebrated the Spring Festival with my parents since 2007, and I could see how happy they were at having me home for the special occasion,” said Mr Chia.

“The memories of this trip will stay with me always,” he added. “It will be a story I share with my grandchildren in the future.”

