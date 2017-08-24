Forever 21 launches inclusive denim line

Forever 21 Instagram 12x12 Denim. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Aug 24 — Forever 21 is tapping into the trend for inclusive fashion with a new denim line designed to celebrate curves.

The retailer has launched ‘12x12 Denim,’ a fashion-forward line featuring jeans in a variety of cuts and washes, including high-rise, mid-rise, low-rise and patchwork overalls.

Details include athleisure-inspired drawstring waists, acid wash fabric, knee zips, moto detailing and strategically-placed frayed rips for a distressed finish.

The pieces are available in sizes Small-3X.

The inclusive approach spills over into the line’s campaign, which features a diverse range of models including curvy German model Sarina Nowak, Sierra Skye, Yasmin Geurts and Yvonne Simone.

A series of video clips posted to Forever 21’s Instagram show the stars shaking and dancing dressed in the collection’s pieces, which are styled with basic crop tops and hoop earrings.

“A key part of our mission is to empower our customers, to be confident with the bodies they have and for their fashion to be an extension of this,” said Linda Chang, Forever 21 vice president of merchandising, in a statement.

Inclusively-sized fashion collections have been gaining traction in the industry recently, with Victoria Beckham’s collaboration with Target, which launched earlier this year, sized from extra small to a US plus size 3X.

And Ashley Graham became the first plus-size model to take to the catwalk at New York Fashion Week in February, when she walked for Michael Kors.

The Forever 12x12 Denim collection is now available in US stores and on Forever21.com, priced from US$28 to US$38 (RM119.81 to RM162.60). — AFP-Relaxnews